Corporate Deal

Reinsurance Group of America Inc., a life and health reinsurer, has secured equity capital commitments after announcing the close of its first round of funding for third-party life reinsurance company, Ruby Reinsurance Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Investors included Golub Capital, Hudson Structured Capital Management and Sammons Financial Group. Chesterfield, Missouri-based RGA was advised by Latham & Watkins. Sidley Austin represented the lead investors. The Sidley Austin team included partner Jeremy Watson.

Insurance

December 07, 2023, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /