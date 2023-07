Corporate Deal

Affiliates of private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg have placed a majority investment in Lightwave Dental, a dental industry management services provider, in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery; Holland & Knight; and Goodwin Procter. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lindsay Goldberg was advised by McDermott Will. Lightwave Dental, which is based in Woodbridge, Virginia, was represented by Holland & Knight and a Goodwin Procter team.

Health Care

July 06, 2023, 10:21 AM

