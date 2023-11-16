Corporate Deal

FreeCast Inc., an entertainment-based content discovery, aggregation and management company, filed with the SEC on Nov. 13 for an initial public offering. The Orlando, Florida-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Bahnsen Legal Group partner Jeffery A. Bahnsen. The underwriters, led by Maxim Group LLC, are represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Matthew Bernstein, Barry Grossman and Sarah Williams.

