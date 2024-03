Corporate Deal

American National Insurance has agreed to transfer its Specialty Markets Group to Core Specialty Insurance in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Mayer Brown. Financial terms were not disclosed. Galveston, Texas-based American National was represented by a Skadden Arps team including partners Todd Freed and Patrick Lewis. Core Specialty, which is based in Cincinnati, was advised by Mayer Brown.

Insurance

March 04, 2024, 10:38 AM

nature of claim: /