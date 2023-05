Corporate Deal

Tenet Healthcare was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.35 billion. The underwriters for the offering were counseled by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partner Corey Wright. The notes come due 2031.

Health Care

May 18, 2023, 8:07 AM

