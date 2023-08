Corporate Deal

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. offered to buy United States Steel for $7.3 billion. The offer was announced Aug. 13. Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. U.S. Steel, which is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was represented by Milbank and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 14, 2023, 2:31 PM

