Corporate Deal

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to combine with EIP Pharma Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage company. The transaction, announced March 30, is expected to close mid-2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlottetown, Virginia-based Diffusion Pharmaceuticals was advised by a Dechert team led by partner David Rosenthal. EIP Pharma, which is based in Boston, was represented by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 31, 2023, 12:06 PM

