Digital business services platform Teleperformance has agreed to acquire a Majorel for 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion). Paris-based Teleperformance was advised by White & Case; Ginestie Magellan Paley-Vincent; Linklaters and Latham & Watkins. The Latham team included partners Pierre-Louis Clero, Adrien Giraud, David Little and Teri O'Brien. Counsel information for Majorel, which is based in Luxembourg, was not immediately available.

April 27, 2023, 10:20 AM

