Corporate Deal

ChrysCapital announced that it has acquired Xoriant Corp., a software development and technology services firm, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. Financial terms were not disclosed. New Delhi-based ChrysCapital was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Parthiv Rishi and Scott Williams. Xoriant, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was represented by an Arnold & Porter team.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 7:06 AM