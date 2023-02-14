Corporate Deal

Roadzen Inc., an insurance technology company, is going public via SPAC merger with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. As a result of the merger, Roadzen will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $683 million. The transaction, announced Feb. 13, is expected to close during the second quarter of 2023. Pittsburgh-based Roadzen is represented by Winston & Strawn. The blank check company is advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and DMD Advocates. Sidley Austin represented Mizuho Securities USA LLC, acting as financial adviser to Vahanna Tech.

February 14, 2023, 6:44 AM