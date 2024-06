Corporate Deal

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. filed with the SEC on June 14 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company is advised by Dechert partners Stephen Leitzell and Anna Tomczyk. The underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and J.P. Morgan Chase, are represented by Latham & Watkins partners Nathan Ajiashvili and Alison Haggerty.

Health Care

June 17, 2024, 11:05 AM

nature of claim: /