Corporate Deal

Transportation and shipping company the CMA CGM Group has agreed to acquire GCT Bayonne and New York terminals from Global Container Terminals Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based CMA CGM is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Annette Peron, Archie Fallon, Jay Hughes and Robert Jacobson. Counsel information for Global Container Terminals was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 9:52 AM