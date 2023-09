Corporate Deal

Transition Equity Partners LLC has secured $189 million in an equity funding round led by Investec, with participation from Pan Capital Management, Abrdn, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC and Rice Investment Group. San Francisco-based SailingStone Capital was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Houston-based partner James Garrett. Counsel information for Transition Equity, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 13, 2023, 10:16 AM

nature of claim: /