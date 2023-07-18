Corporate Deal

MediPacific Inc. has agreed to acquire Pardes Biosciences in a deal guided by Fenwick & West; Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The transaction, announced July 17, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. MediPacific was advised by a Paul Weiss team including partners Luke Jennings, Jeffrey D. Marell and Austin Pollet. Pardes Biosciences, which is based in Carlsbad, California, was represented by Fenwick & West. Fried Fran represented Leerink Partners, which acted as financial adviser to Pardes. The Fried Frank team was led by partner Warren de Wied.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 18, 2023, 7:18 AM

