Corporate Deal

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., an oilfield services provider, was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a debt offering valued at $400 million. Latham & Watkins advised underwriters Goldman Sachs Group, U.S. Bank NA and Wells Fargo Securities. The Latham & Watkins team included partners Jim Cole, Ryan Lynch, Ryan Maierson and Joshua Marnitz. The notes come due 2033.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2023, 8:24 AM

