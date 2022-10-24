Corporate Deal

Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., with its parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., have agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares that it does not already own of biotech company Myovant Sciences Ltd. for an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 23, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team that includes partners Keiji Hatano, Nader Mousavi, Alison Ressler, David Spitzer and Marc Trevi. The special committee of Myovant’s independent directors are represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including New York-based partners Thomas Greenberg and Stephen Arcano.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 24, 2022, 11:38 AM