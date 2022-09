Corporate Deal

Adobe has agreed to acquire Figma Inc., a web-based collaborative design platform, for approximately $20 billion in cash and stock. The transaction, announced Sept. 15, is expected to close in 2023. San Jose, California-based Adobe is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Edward D. Herlihy and Jacob A. Kling. Counsel information for Figma, based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

September 15, 2022, 10:11 AM