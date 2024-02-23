Corporate Deal

Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital have agreed to place a $450 million strategic investment in global wealth and alternatives management firm AlTi Tiedemann Global. Allianz X was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partners Andrew C. Gerlach and Frederick Wertheim. Chicago-based Constellation Wealth was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partners Stewart McDowell and Michael Piazza. AlTi Tiedemann, which is based in New York, was represented by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2024, 11:21 AM

