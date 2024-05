Corporate Deal

The Ardonagh Group has agreed to acquire all of the issued ordinary shares in PSC Insurance Group Ltd. for approximately 2.4 billion Australian dollars ($1.6 billion). London-based Ardonagh was advised by Ashurst and Herbert Smith Freehills partners Adam Charles, Baden Furphy, Barnaby Hinnigan. Counsel information for PSC Insurance, which is based in Melbourne, Australia, was not immediately available.

Insurance

May 10, 2024, 11:43 AM

