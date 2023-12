Corporate Deal

IA Seed Ventures has agreed to sell its portfolio company, AtomicJar Inc., to software container technology provider Docker Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Insight Venture Partners was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Matthew Haddad. Counsel information for IA Seed Ventures was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 13, 2023, 9:50 AM

nature of claim: /