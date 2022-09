Corporate Deal

Sphera, a portfolio company of investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc., has agreed to acquire Riskmethods GmbH, a supply chain risk management software company. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone is advised by Reed Smith and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners William Allen, Jonathan Goldstein, Gregory Grogan and Sophie Staples. Riskmethods, based in Germany, is represented by DLA Piper.