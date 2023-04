Corporate Deal

Growth equity firm 7RIDGE announced that it has acquired banking and lending exchange platform American Financial Exchange in a deal guided by Proskauer Rose and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based 7RIDGE was advised by Proskauer Rose. The American Financial Exchange, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Dvir Oren and Heather Schneider.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 9:08 AM

