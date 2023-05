Corporate Deal

Pricing operation platform m3ter Limited raised $14 million in a Series A funding round, led by Notion Capital, with participation from existing investors Insight Partners. The investor group was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team was led by partner Philip Coletto. Counsel information was not immediately available for London-based m3ter.

