Corporate Deal

Alpine Software Group, a portfolio company of Alpine Investors, announced that it has acquired loss prevention platform ThinkLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Walnut Creek, California-based Alpine Software was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and a Fasken team. Counsel information for ThinkLP, which is based in Canada, was represented by Cassels Brock Blackwell.

Technology

January 17, 2023, 8:10 AM