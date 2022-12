Corporate Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Akeso Inc. and Summit Therapeutics Inc. announced a collaboration and license agreement on Tuesday. Zhongshan, China-based Akeso Inc. is advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Stephen Abreu, James Lu and Asher Rubin. Counsel information for Summit Therapeutics, based in for Cambridge, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 08, 2022, 10:34 AM