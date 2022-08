Corporate Deal

Dentons advised private investment holding company EMMA Capital on the sale of a majority stake in Croatia-based gaming and sportsbook operator SuperSport to Entain plc. The transaction, which values the company at 920 million euros ($917 million), is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. The Dentons team includes partners Rob Irving and Petr Zakoucky. Counsel information for Entain was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2022, 9:46 AM