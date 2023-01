Corporate Deal

PSG, a growth equity firm, announced that it has led and placed a strategic growth investment in Prodoscore, a workforce productivity platform, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based PSG was advised by Latham & Watkins. Prodoscore, which is based in Irving, California, was represented by a Jeffer Mangels team.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 8:09 AM