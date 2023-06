Corporate Deal

Wolfspeed Inc., a semiconductor developer and manufacturer, was counseled by Latham & Watkins and Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan in a debt offering valued at $1.25 billion. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal counsel to Apollo Global Management and the noteholder group.

June 27, 2023, 7:09 AM

