Corporate Deal

Cooley has guided China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited (CICC) and other underwriters in connection with clinical-stage biotechnology company Laekna Inc.'s $791 million Hong Kong dollar ($101 million) initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Cooley team was led by partners Michael Yu and Yiming Liu.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 05, 2023, 6:46 AM

