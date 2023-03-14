Corporate Deal

Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd., and its subsidiary and professional consulting firm Aeries Technology Group, are going public through a SPAC merger with Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Aeries Technology will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $656 million. Aeries Technology, which is based in Mumbai, India, was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright. Worldwide Webb was advised by Shearman & Sterling.

Business Services

March 14, 2023, 8:57 AM