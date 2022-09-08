Corporate Deal

FleetCor Technologies Inc. announced that it has acquired Plugsurfing, an electric vehicle software and network provider, and has placed an investment in electronic vehicle search and pay mapping service Zap-Map. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based FleetCor Technologies is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Floris Pierik and Julian Runnicles. Counsel information for Zap-Map, which is based in Bristol, United Kingdom, and Germany-based Plugsurfing was not immediately available.

Electric Vehicles

September 08, 2022, 8:38 AM