FleetCor Technologies Inc. announced that it has acquired Plugsurfing, an electric vehicle software and network provider, and has placed an investment in electronic vehicle search and pay mapping service Zap-Map. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based FleetCor Technologies is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Floris Pierik and Julian Runnicles. Counsel information for Zap-Map, which is based in Bristol, United Kingdom, and Germany-based Plugsurfing was not immediately available.
Electric Vehicles
September 08, 2022, 8:38 AM