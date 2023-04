Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz counseled MDU Resources Group in connection with its wholly owned subsidiary's spinoff and $425 million debt offering. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein, John L. Robinson and Gregory E. Pessin. The notes come due 2031.

Energy

April 12, 2023, 11:51 AM

