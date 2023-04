Corporate Deal

OpSec Security announced that it has acquired intellectual property management company Zacco A/S. Financial terms were not disclosed. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based OpSec was advised by Proskauer Rose and Nivaro Advokatanpartsselskab. Zacco, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, was represented by a Lundgrens team.

Technology

April 19, 2023, 11:05 AM

