White Pearl Technology Group AB made a public offer to the shareholders of Ayima Group AB to acquire all shares in Ayima Group. White Pearl Technology Group AB has agreed to purchase Ayima Group in a deal guided by Born Advokater. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based White Pearl Technology Group AB is advised by Born Advokater. Counsel information for London-based Ayima Group was not immediately available.

April 15, 2024, 9:49 AM

