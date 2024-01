Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Bowmark Capital, a mid-market private equity firm, on the formation of its latest flagship fund, Bowmark Capital Partners VII, with total commitments of more than 900 million pounds ($1.1 billion). The Kirkland team was led by partners Jeremy Leggate, Lorenza Oltramonti and Richard Watkins.

Investment Firms

January 18, 2024, 12:44 PM

nature of claim: /