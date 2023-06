Corporate Deal

SoftBank Group has agreed to acquire Balyo SA in a deal guided by Morrison & Foerster and Ashurst. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based SoftBank Group was advised by Morrison & Foerster and Bredin Prat. Balyo, which is based in Arcueil, France, was represented by Ashurst.

Telecommunications

June 15, 2023, 12:29 PM

nature of claim: /