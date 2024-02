Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised Aero Accessories & Repair, a provider of aerospace component maintenance, repair and overhaul services, on its acquisition of AOG Accessories. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Alexander Fine. Counsel information for Miami-based AOG Accessories was not immediately available.

February 21, 2024, 5:49 PM

