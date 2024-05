Corporate Deal

Mayer Brown counseled Morgan Stanley in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $5.35 billion. The issuance was announced May. 22 by Miami-based Brightline Trains Florida. The Mayer Brown team was led by partners David Narefsky, George Miller and John Ablan. Counsel for Brightline was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

May 23, 2024, 9:54 AM

nature of claim: /