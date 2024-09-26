Corporate Deal

Everise, a portfolio company of Brookfield and Warburg Pincus, has agreed to acquire the health care and utility business verticals of Continuum Global Solutions from Skyview Capital. The transaction, announced Sept. 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Plantation, Florida-based Everise was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Adarsh Varghese. Counsel information for Skyview Capital, which is based in Los Angeles, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 26, 2024, 12:28 PM