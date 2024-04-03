Corporate Deal

Private equity firm OceanSound Partners, together with Apollo S3 have secured $1.15 billion after announcing the close of a single-asset continuation fund transaction in connection with the sale of OceanSound's portfolio company, SMX Group. New York-based OceanSound was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team including partners John Pollack, Christopher Harding and Carlos Soto. The Paul Weiss team included partners Marco V. Masotti and Lindsey L. Wiersma. Apollo S3 was advised by Proskauer Rose.

April 03, 2024, 11:48 AM

