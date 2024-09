Corporate Deal

Gymshark Ltd. and Steel Warriors, a charity that melts down knives taken off London's streets and recycles the steel into outdoor calisthenics gyms, announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday. London-based Steel Warriors and pro-bono client of Herbert Smith Freehills was advised by partner Paul Chases. Counsel information for Gymshark, which is based in for Solihull, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2024, 7:58 AM