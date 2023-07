Corporate Deal

Dominion Energy has agreed to sell a 50 percent limited partnership stake in offshore gas shipping terminal Cove Point LNG LP to Berkshire Hathaway Energy in a transaction valued at $3.3 billion. Des Moines, Iowa-based Berkshire Hathaway Energy was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The team includes partners William Hollaway, Andrew Kaplan, Christopher Lang and Eric Sloan. Counsel information for Dominion Energy was not immediately available.

July 11, 2023, 7:45 AM

