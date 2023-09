Corporate Deal

Real estate investment liquidity provider Madison International Realty has secured $1.7 billion after announcing the final close of its liquidity fund, Madison International Real Estate Liquidity Fund VIII. New York-based Madison International was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Marcy Geller, Sage Hughes, Jonathan Karen, Steven Klar and Julia Kohen.

Real Estate

September 12, 2023, 8:43 AM

nature of claim: /