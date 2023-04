Corporate Deal

Group 1 Automotive has agreed to purchase Estero Bay Chevrolet from the Winton and Denson families in a deal guided by Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Group 1 Automotive was advised by Nolen PLLC. Winton and Denson were represented by a Holland & Knight team including partner Stephen Dietrich.

Automotive

April 06, 2023, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /