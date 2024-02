Corporate Deal

Cannae Holdings has placed a $50 million strategic investment in investment firm JANA Partners. Las Vegas-based Canna Holdings was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Trevor Allen, Matthew Collin, Todd Freed and Patrick Lewis. Counsel information for JANA Partners, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

February 22, 2024, 10:42 AM

