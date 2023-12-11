Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries has agreed to sell its Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives business along with the production facility located in Bayport, Texas to INEOS Oxide for $700 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 8, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. LyondellBasell was advised by a King & Spalding deal team including partners Jonathan B. Newton and Heath C. Trisdale. Counsel information for INEOS Oxide, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

