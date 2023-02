Corporate Deal

EO Charging, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider for commercial fleet vehicles, has secured approximately $80 million in an equity investment from Vortex Energy LLC and Zouk Capital. Stowmarket, United Kingdom-based EO Charging was represented by a Birketts LLP team. Vortex Energy, which is based in New York, is advised by White & Case. Zouk Capital was counseled by Fladgate LLP.

Technology

February 22, 2023, 8:20 AM