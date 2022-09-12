Corporate Deal

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, through CPP Investment Board Europe Sarl, has agreed to place an investment in Universal Investment Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Montagu. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based CPP Investment Board Europe is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Annette Baillie, David Higgins, Sebastian Haefele and David Huthmacher. Counsel information for Universal Investment, based in Frankfurt, Germany, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 12, 2022, 8:17 AM