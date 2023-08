Corporate Deal

Engageware, a cloud-based customer engagement software company, has acquired Aivo in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Engageware was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that includes partners Amanda Border and Katrina Levy. Counsel information for San Francisco-based Aivo was not immediately available.

AI & Automation

August 28, 2023, 11:44 AM

