Health care products provider Henry Schein Inc. has agreed to acquire a majority ownership interest in independent dental practice Large Practice Sales LLC in a deal guided by Proskauer Rose. Financial terms were not disclosed. Melville, New York-based Henry Schein was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Michael Ellis and Grant Darwin. Counsel information for Large Practice Sales, which is based in Irving, Texas, was not immediately available.

August 09, 2023, 10:45 AM

